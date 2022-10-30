Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 767,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

DUK opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.