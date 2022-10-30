Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.89. 946,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,725. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

