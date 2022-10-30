Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $750,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,753. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

