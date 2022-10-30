Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,315,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,526,000 after acquiring an additional 178,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.40. 2,499,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,537. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

