Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 4.1 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. 31,824,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,510,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

