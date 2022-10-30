Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,497. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.