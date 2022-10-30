Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Industries Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFPI stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. 221,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.04. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

