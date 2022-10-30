Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.35 on Friday, hitting $281.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,651,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,265,196. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.49.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

