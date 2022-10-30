DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DWS. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

DWS opened at €27.28 ($27.84) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a fifty-two week high of €39.48 ($40.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.20.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.