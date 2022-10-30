Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.11.

NYSE EXP opened at $123.34 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.31.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 224,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 206.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 181,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $14,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

