Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $136.93 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

