Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $177.45

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.45 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 165.44 ($2.00). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.03), with a volume of 421,283 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £670.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.64.

Insider Activity at Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

In related news, insider Helen James acquired 11,872 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £19,944.96 ($24,099.76). In related news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 9,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £16,650 ($20,118.41). Also, insider Helen James acquired 11,872 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £19,944.96 ($24,099.76).

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

