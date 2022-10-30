Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 17.9 %

EW stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.