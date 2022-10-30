Efinity Token Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $60.23 million and $1.20 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,836,207 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is enjin.io/products/efinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

