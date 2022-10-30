Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $56.56 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $56.56 million and $119,232.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001273 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002593 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018187 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000173 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,742,518 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
