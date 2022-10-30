Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $166,550.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $56.68 million and $166,550.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000680 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018940 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000172 BTC.
About Electroneum
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,715,815 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
