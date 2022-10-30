Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $166,550.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $56.68 million and $166,550.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001260 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018940 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,715,815 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

