Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.42 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.92.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 376,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
