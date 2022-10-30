Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.95- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $575.79.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $12.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.65. 777,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.52. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $392.40 and a twelve month high of $545.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.38. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 29.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

