Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Embassy Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Embassy Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150. Embassy Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

