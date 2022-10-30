Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

