Energi (NRG) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.67 million and $173,747.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00087898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00066454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007147 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,749,073 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

