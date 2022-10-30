Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Energizer comprises about 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC owned 0.25% of Energizer worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 418.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.18. 437,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,899. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

