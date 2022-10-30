Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Engie Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 257,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,032. Engie has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ENGIY shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Engie from €18.30 ($18.67) to €18.20 ($18.57) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Engie from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

