Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ENI by 227.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

ENI Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:E opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. ENI has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $33.89 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

