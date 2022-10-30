Enigma Reaches Market Cap of $104,867.08 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $104,867.08 and $109,923.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,531.87 or 0.31499146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.