Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.04.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $305.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.81. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,253 shares of company stock worth $45,369,255 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

