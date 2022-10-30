Enzyme Hits One Day Volume of $4.84 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $48.00 million and $4.84 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $23.55 or 0.00113344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

