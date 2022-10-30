EOS (EOS) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00005460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $235.79 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00018784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006929 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004710 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004348 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,502,012 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

