Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.49-$7.59 EPS.

Equifax stock opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.33.

In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $5,131,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2,191.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Equifax by 275.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 233.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Equifax by 9.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

