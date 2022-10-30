Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.49-$7.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.33.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $170.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.94. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,010 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equifax by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.