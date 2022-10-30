Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.49-$7.59 EPS.

Equifax Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average of $191.94. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.33.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,010. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Equifax by 10.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.