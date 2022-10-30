Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.81.

Insider Activity

Equinix Stock Performance

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $568.05 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.