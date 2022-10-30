Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.83 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,117,000 after buying an additional 101,989 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,492,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,104,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,941,000 after buying an additional 71,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

