ERC20 1-Day Volume Tops $27.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $27.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,708.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003572 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00047389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022123 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00949195 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

