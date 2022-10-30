Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.75 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $119.75 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00009388 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,693.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00269676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00120146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00719393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00565467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00231837 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,636,638 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

