Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.4 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $21.05 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

