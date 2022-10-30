Euro Coin (EUROC) Reaches Market Cap of $77.18 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $77.18 million and approximately $194,736.00 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.55 or 0.31452354 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 77,438,893 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.