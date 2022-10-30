Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of Euronext stock remained flat at $63.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77. Euronext has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $116.49.

Get Euronext alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Euronext from €101.00 ($103.06) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($105.82) to €91.50 ($93.37) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.