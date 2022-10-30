Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 77 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $341.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

