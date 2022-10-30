Evoke Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $171.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

