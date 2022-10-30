Evoke Wealth LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $108.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

