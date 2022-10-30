Evoke Wealth LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 200.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twitter Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.39.

TWTR stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $55.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

