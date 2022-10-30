Evoke Wealth LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after buying an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $84,835,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $321.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -151.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

