Evoke Wealth LLC Has $257,000 Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,018,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

