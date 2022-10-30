Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 398,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

