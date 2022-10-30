Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

IWO stock opened at $225.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.06. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

