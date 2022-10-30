Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $23.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVKIF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

EVKIF opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

