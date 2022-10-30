Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Up 28.7% in October

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after acquiring an additional 450,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,080,000 after buying an additional 456,952 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 1,498,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,918,000 after acquiring an additional 72,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $439.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.65 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

