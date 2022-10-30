Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,524.0 days.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of EIFZF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $39.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIFZF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.