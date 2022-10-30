F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.73

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and traded as low as $22.80. F & M Bank shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

F & M Bank Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

